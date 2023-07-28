The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

In 53.9% of his 76 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (25.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .264 AVG .202 .331 OBP .261 .392 SLG .279 10 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 12 42/12 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings