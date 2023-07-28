Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom is batting .192 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 41.4% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
  • Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (20.0%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.7% of his games this year, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (28 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 37
.167 AVG .214
.296 OBP .287
.490 SLG .462
11 XBH 14
10 HR 7
19 RBI 16
38/17 K/BB 54/11
2 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
