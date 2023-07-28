On Friday, Ian Happ (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 99th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 60 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (26%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (13%).

He has scored in 34 of 100 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .233 AVG .258 .353 OBP .391 .361 SLG .416 14 XBH 17 4 HR 5 26 RBI 18 56/33 K/BB 48/37 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings