On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Jimenez has recorded a hit in 52 of 69 games this season (75.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.5%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 31 games this season (44.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 32 times this year (46.4%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .307 AVG .256 .338 OBP .313 .460 SLG .496 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 23 RBI 23 29/7 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

