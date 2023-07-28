Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 92 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .268 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (55 of 88), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (29.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has an RBI in 30 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year (35 of 88), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.286
|AVG
|.250
|.349
|OBP
|.360
|.434
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|19
|41/16
|K/BB
|50/27
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
