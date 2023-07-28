The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 92 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .268 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this year (55 of 88), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (29.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has an RBI in 30 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year (35 of 88), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .286 AVG .250 .349 OBP .360 .434 SLG .429 15 XBH 15 5 HR 7 24 RBI 19 41/16 K/BB 50/27 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings