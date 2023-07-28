Danielle Collins will begin the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia versus Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 32. She was knocked off by Belinda Bencic in the round of 64 of the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament). Collins has +2800 odds to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Collins at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Collins' Next Match

In her opening match at the Citi Open, on Monday, July 31 (at 12:00 PM ET) in the round of 32, Collins will face Samsonova.

Collins has current moneyline odds of +100 to win her next contest against Samsonova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Collins? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Collins Stats

Collins is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 14-ranked Bencic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7.

Collins has not won any of her 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 18-14.

Collins has a match record of 17-11 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Collins has played 23.5 games per match. She won 51.8% of them.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Collins has played 23.3 games per match.

Collins, over the past 12 months, has won 71.0% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.

Collins has claimed 71.2% of her service games on hard courts and 34.3% of her return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.