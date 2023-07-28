Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) will square off with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (51-51) at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 28. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-8, 3.37 ERA) vs TBA - CHC

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cubs' game against the Cardinals but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 22 (43.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 10-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd

