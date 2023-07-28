The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.244 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn is batting .182 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .249 AVG .239 .326 OBP .303 .462 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 27 RBI 29 31/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

