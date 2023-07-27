Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 43 of 83 games this year (51.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22.9% of his games this year (19 of 83), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|45
|.232
|AVG
|.265
|.295
|OBP
|.335
|.357
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.