Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Robert, Jose Ramirez and others in the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (4-3) will make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Cease has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 35th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 22 6.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Braves Jul. 16 5.0 3 1 1 6 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 6.0 11 5 5 8 0 at Athletics Jul. 1 5.1 6 3 3 5 3 at Angels Jun. 26 6.0 5 1 1 10 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 104 hits with 27 doubles, 28 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.323/.557 so far this season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 103 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .284/.348/.372 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 112 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.360/.499 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 111 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.344/.372 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

