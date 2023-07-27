The Chicago White Sox (41-62) will lean on Luis Robert when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, July 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (-110). An 8-run over/under is set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (6-2, 3.04 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 20-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 17-24 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.