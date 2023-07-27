Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB play with 113 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (433 total).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Cease is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cease will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney

