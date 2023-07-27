Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (29.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.5%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.235
|AVG
|.281
|.329
|OBP
|.353
|.322
|SLG
|.463
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/19
|K/BB
|51/20
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1).
