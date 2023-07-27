After hitting .107 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .154 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in 17 of 53 games this year (32.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (17.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.7%).
  • He has scored in 18.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 29
.175 AVG .140
.221 OBP .185
.190 SLG .372
1 XBH 8
0 HR 6
3 RBI 12
25/4 K/BB 38/4
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
