After hitting .107 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .154 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Zavala has gotten a hit in 17 of 53 games this year (32.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (17.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.7%).

He has scored in 18.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .175 AVG .140 .221 OBP .185 .190 SLG .372 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 25/4 K/BB 38/4 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings