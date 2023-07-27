The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (104) this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is eighth in slugging.

In 68.0% of his 100 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 26.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has an RBI in 37 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .267 AVG .271 .324 OBP .322 .593 SLG .528 28 XBH 27 14 HR 14 27 RBI 31 50/11 K/BB 75/11 1 SB 10

