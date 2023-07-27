Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .212 with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 17 walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (31.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.255
|AVG
|.171
|.309
|OBP
|.228
|.628
|SLG
|.390
|22
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|16
|42/9
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 102 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Bibee (6-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
