Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with 91 hits, batting .267 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), with at least two hits 26 times (29.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 87 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.286
|AVG
|.247
|.349
|OBP
|.352
|.434
|SLG
|.428
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|18
|41/16
|K/BB
|49/25
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
