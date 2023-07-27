The St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) and Chicago Cubs (50-51) clash on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Justin Steele (10-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.

Steele enters the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Steele will look to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 910 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 494 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.432) and are sixth in all of MLB with 142 home runs.

In 18 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Cardinals this season, Steele has a 2.95 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP while his opponents are batting .254.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (6-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.33, a 3.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.311.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th.

Miles Mikolas vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.408) and 115 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 15-for-42 with four doubles and six RBI in 9 1/3 innings this season.

