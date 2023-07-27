Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (50-51) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Thursday, July 27. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Cubs' matchup versus the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 50 times and won 22, or 44%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 22-28 record (winning 44% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 17 of 40 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Cody Bellinger 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.