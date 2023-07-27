The St. Louis Cardinals versus Chicago Cubs game on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Nolan Gorman and Nico Hoerner.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

Fueled by 285 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 16th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 496 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .331.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (10-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Steele has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively

