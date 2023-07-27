Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .267.
- Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Morel has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (33 of 59), with two or more runs seven times (11.9%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.325
|OBP
|.333
|.523
|SLG
|.545
|11
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|19
|40/8
|K/BB
|37/11
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
