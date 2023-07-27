Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.311 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .284 with 34 walks and 50 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 72 of 92 games this season (78.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 92 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 23 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.306
|AVG
|.267
|.375
|OBP
|.327
|.389
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|29/17
|K/BB
|28/17
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (6-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.04 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.