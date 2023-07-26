On Wednesday, July 26 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (41-61) host the Chicago Cubs (49-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lance Lynn will get the call for the White Sox, while Marcus Stroman will take the hill for the Cubs.

The favored White Sox have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (6-9, 6.18 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.09 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 19 out of the 34 games, or 55.9%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have a record of 20-17 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (54.1%).

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over their last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- the White Sox and their opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 19 of 47 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

