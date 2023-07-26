White Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (49-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (6-9) against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (10-7).
White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Cubs Player Props
|White Sox vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- Bookmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- This season, the White Sox have won 20 of their 37 games, or 54.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in the league with 426 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|@ Mets
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs José Quintana
|July 21
|@ Twins
|L 9-4
|Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.