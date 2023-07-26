Wednesday, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 19 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-3.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .200.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in one of 40 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 17
.185 AVG .217
.254 OBP .327
.204 SLG .326
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 7
22/5 K/BB 15/7
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
