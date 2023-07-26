Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.

Anderson is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 77 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 16 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 32.5% of his games this season (25 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 44 .209 AVG .263 .231 OBP .313 .248 SLG .306 4 XBH 8 0 HR 0 7 RBI 10 28/4 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings