The Washington Mystics (12-10) travel to face the Minnesota Lynx (10-13) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Mystics

Minnesota puts up only 0.1 more points per game (79.2) than Washington gives up (79.1).

This season, Minnesota has a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 42.3% of shots Washington's opponents have knocked down.

The Lynx have a 9-5 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42.3% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31% from deep, 2.3% lower than the 33.3% Washington allows to opponents.

The Lynx have a 5-3 record when the team connects on more than 33.3% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 1.3 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Lynx have been racking up 83.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 79.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The past 10 games have seen Minnesota concede 3.1 more points per game (88.3) than its season-long average (85.2).

During their past 10 contests, the Lynx are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.2 compared to 6.6 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (33.6% compared to 31% season-long).

Lynx Injuries