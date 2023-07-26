The Washington Mystics (12-10), on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (10-13).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-4.5) 160.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 160.5 -165 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 160.5 -145 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have covered 10 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Mystics have covered 11 times in 21 games with a spread this season.
  • Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
  • A total of 11 out of the Lynx's 23 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of eight Mystics games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.