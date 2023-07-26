Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 103 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 67 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (26.3%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has had an RBI in 36 games this year (36.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 99 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.269
|AVG
|.271
|.328
|OBP
|.322
|.599
|SLG
|.528
|27
|XBH
|27
|14
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|31
|49/11
|K/BB
|75/11
|1
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).
