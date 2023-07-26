The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .280.

Jimenez is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Jimenez has recorded a hit in 50 of 67 games this season (74.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (19.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (30 of 67), with more than one RBI 11 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (47.8%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .305 AVG .256 .338 OBP .313 .461 SLG .496 10 XBH 16 5 HR 8 19 RBI 23 27/7 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings