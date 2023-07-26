Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .280.
- Jimenez is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Jimenez has recorded a hit in 50 of 67 games this season (74.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (19.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (30 of 67), with more than one RBI 11 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (47.8%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.305
|AVG
|.256
|.338
|OBP
|.313
|.461
|SLG
|.496
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|27/7
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
