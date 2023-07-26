Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dansby Swanson (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI) against the White Sox.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (91) this season while batting .271 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his games this year (54 of 86), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (30.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (33.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (11.6%).
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.286
|AVG
|.255
|.349
|OBP
|.362
|.434
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|18
|41/16
|K/BB
|45/25
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
