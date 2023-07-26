The Chicago Cubs (49-51) have a 1-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Chicago White Sox (41-61) on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.09 ERA).

Cubs vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing batters have a .210 batting average against him.

Stroman has collected 15 quality starts this season.

Stroman has 18 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In six of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (6-9) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.443 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.

