Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100.

Cubs vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 28 of the 49 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

The Cubs have a record of 22-15 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (59.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Cubs have played in 100 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-43-4).

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 22-25 22-25 27-26 31-38 18-13

