On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .314.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 51 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 29 games this year (42.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (59.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .315 AVG .314 .365 OBP .361 .559 SLG .517 19 XBH 11 8 HR 6 26 RBI 19 26/11 K/BB 24/11 6 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings