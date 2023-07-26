Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Cubs.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 65 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 94), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.239
|.328
|OBP
|.303
|.467
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|29
|31/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (10-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks ninth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
