Kyle Hendricks will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (48-51) on Tuesday, July 25 against the Chicago White Sox (41-60), who will counter with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run total has been set for this contest.

White Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-8, 4.29 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 27, or 56.2%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a record of 27-21 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (56.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over their last 10 outings, the Cubs and their opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 18 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

