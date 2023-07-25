Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 112 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox are 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 423 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

The White Sox strike out a league-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Michael Kopech (4-8) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Kopech has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.