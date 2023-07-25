Kyle Hendricks gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 19-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.9% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 20-17 (54.1%).

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

The White Sox have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-50-6).

The White Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 20-35 18-25 23-34 29-44 12-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.