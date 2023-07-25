Tuesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (48-51) against the Chicago White Sox (41-60) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA).

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox's ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 18 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for the White Sox is the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (423 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule