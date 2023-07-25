The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.

Anderson is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).

In 76 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 16 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 44 .208 AVG .263 .231 OBP .313 .248 SLG .306 4 XBH 8 0 HR 0 7 RBI 10 27/4 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

