Seiya Suzuki -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 52 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has an RBI in 24 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 80 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .235 AVG .288 .329 OBP .351 .322 SLG .477 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 16 RBI 17 38/19 K/BB 49/17 2 SB 1

