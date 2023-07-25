The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 67 of 91 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (33.0%).

In six games this year, he has homered (6.6%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has an RBI in 31 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (41.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 40 .298 AVG .247 .355 OBP .297 .423 SLG .341 15 XBH 12 5 HR 1 34 RBI 20 25/15 K/BB 28/11 13 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings