Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (24.4%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (25 of 82), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.262
|AVG
|.171
|.317
|OBP
|.228
|.631
|SLG
|.390
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|41/9
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.