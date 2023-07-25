The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .246 with 68 walks and 43 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 58 of 97 games this year (59.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 97), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has an RBI in 25 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (31 of 97), with two or more runs nine times (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .233 AVG .261 .353 OBP .392 .361 SLG .412 14 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 56/33 K/BB 47/35 4 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings