Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .246 with 68 walks and 43 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 58 of 97 games this year (59.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 97), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has an RBI in 25 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (31 of 97), with two or more runs nine times (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.233
|AVG
|.261
|.353
|OBP
|.392
|.361
|SLG
|.412
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|16
|56/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|4
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.