Cubs vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago Cubs (48-51) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (41-60) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA).
Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs White Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs White Sox
|Cubs vs White Sox Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.
- The Cubs have a record of 27-21, a 56.2% win rate, when they're favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- The Cubs rank 11th in the league with 479 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.