Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago Cubs (48-51) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (41-60) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA).

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.
  • The Cubs have a record of 27-21, a 56.2% win rate, when they're favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in the league with 479 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 19 Nationals W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
July 20 Cardinals L 7-2 Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
July 21 Cardinals W 4-3 Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
July 22 Cardinals W 8-6 Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
July 23 Cardinals W 7-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
July 25 @ White Sox - Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
July 26 @ White Sox - Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
July 27 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
July 28 @ Cardinals - TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
July 29 @ Cardinals - TBA vs Adam Wainwright
July 30 @ Cardinals - Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz

