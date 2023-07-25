Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago Cubs (48-51) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (41-60) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA).

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 27-21, a 56.2% win rate, when they're favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs rank 11th in the league with 479 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule