Nico Hoerner and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 12th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Hendricks has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 106 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.329/.387 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 82 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .319/.369/.549 on the year.

Bellinger takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 102 hits with 25 doubles, 28 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .270/.323/.558 slash line on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 102 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.351/.377 on the year.

Benintendi brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

