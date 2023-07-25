The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will meet on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Luis Robert -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 109 total home runs.

The Cubs are 17th in MLB, slugging .405.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

The Cubs rank 11th in runs scored with 479, 4.8 per game.

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Kyle Hendricks (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Hendricks has collected five quality starts this season.

Hendricks enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz

