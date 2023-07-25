Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.377) and OPS (.729) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 121st in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 71 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 90 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|50
|.315
|AVG
|.267
|.383
|OBP
|.327
|.403
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|28/16
|K/BB
|28/17
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.