On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 42 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 9.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (24.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (9.9%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (23.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 44 .241 AVG .267 .305 OBP .339 .370 SLG .413 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 24/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

