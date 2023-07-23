Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 42 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 9.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (24.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (9.9%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (23.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|44
|.241
|AVG
|.267
|.305
|OBP
|.339
|.370
|SLG
|.413
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|24/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.74 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.