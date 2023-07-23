The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this season (54.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.9%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this season (18 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .264 AVG .204 .333 OBP .263 .388 SLG .282 9 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 41/12 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings